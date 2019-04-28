20 British Filmmakers Call on UK Cinemas to Boycott Israeli Film Festival Seret

April 28, 2019 Articles, Features
20 British filmmakers criticized the hosting of an Israeli film festival citing the findings of the recent UN report on Israel’s violence against Palestinians in Gaza. (Photo: Abdallah Aljamal, Palestine Chronicle)

In an open letter recently published on the Guardian, 20 British filmmakers and writers including Mike Leigh, Leila Sansour, Ken Loach and Prahitbha Parmar criticized the hosting of an Israeli government-sponsored film festival in the UK.

The letter cites the findings of the recent UN report on Israel’s violence against Palestinians in Gaza.

The letter read:

“We’re shocked and dismayed to see how many mainstream cinemas – among them Picturehouse and Everyman – are hosting this year’s Israeli film festival, Seret, whose funders and supporters include the Israeli government and a clutch of pro-Israel advocacy organizations.”

The letter said:

“This UN report is the latest in 70 years of reports of mass expulsions, killings, house demolitions, detention without trial, torture, military occupation and military onslaught against the indigenous population, the Palestinians. But none of this appears to disturb the cinemas involved in the festival.”

The letter added:

“We cannot understand why cultural institutions continue to behave as if Israel is an ordinary democracy. It is not. Palestinians deserve better than this. UK cinemas should not be hosting Seret.”

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)

Help the Palestine Chronicle Build a Movement of Truth

Please help us continue with this vital mission. To make a contribution using your Paypal account or credit card, please click HERE Or kindly send your contribution to: PO Box 196, Mountlake Terrace, WA, 98043, USA

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.