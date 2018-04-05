20 Palestinians Killed in Gaza Since Friday

Shadi Hamdan al-Kashef, 34, from the southern Gaza Strip town of Rafah, who was critically injured on Friday by Israeli army gunfire, died of his wounds.
Red Crescent paramedics also found the body of a Palestinian man killed by a missile fired by an Israeli drone, to the east of Gaza City.
The body has not been identified yet, because of the damage caused by the explosion.
Mujahid Khudari, 23, was shot and killed by Israeli forces along the Gaza border, today.
This raises the toll of Palestinians killed in Gaza since Friday to 20.
The Israeli army also wounded over 1400 others, many of them reported in critical condition.
