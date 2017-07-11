200,000 Palestinian Children Take Part in UNRWA’S Summer Camp in Gaza

Areej El Madhoun, a student at UNRWA’s school in Jabalia camp. (Photo: via UNRWA)

186,000 children have registered to participate in a month-long program of summer activities organized by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

The ‘Summer Fun Weeks’ (SFWs) began on July 8 and culminate in a series of closing ceremonies that end on August 5, 2017.

According to the Director of the Summer Fun Weeks, Yousef Moussa, the event is well-balanced in terms of the gender of the participants.

The SFW events will involve 115 UNRWA schools across the Gaza Strip, including the Al-Nour Centre for the Visually Impaired in Gaza City and seven community-based rehabilitation centers. UNRWA has also devised area-specific activities such as ‘Rethink and Recycle’ in Rafah, the ‘Expo Tech’ exhibition in Khan Younis, and the ‘Equity and Equality’ initiative in the north.

New activities include the Student Ambassador program, Students Camp and the UNRWA School Choir. Summer Fun Weeks will culminate in the final week with the Gaza Champion’s League: a football competition for boys and a basketball tournament for girls.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)