Abbas: Talks with US Administration Useless

Palestinian Authority (PA), Fatah and PLO President Mahmoud Abbas said talks with the US are “useless”, Arabs48 reported yesterday.

During the first meeting with the new PA government, which sworn in on Saturday, he said:

“The coming days will witness very difficult developments.”

Amid reports 'Deal of the Century' won't include establishment of Palestinian state, PA chief predicts peace plan won't be implemented https://t.co/XkG13l6jav — Uriel Ben Avraham (@Jerusalem2004) April 15, 2019

He added:

“The first challenge ahead of the new government is the ‘deal of the century’ … We rejected this deal from the beginning because it did not include Jerusalem and we do not want a state without Jerusalem or without Gaza.”

My latest: Netanyahu's seizing of Palestinian tax revenues to prevent their being used to support political prisoners' families – and Mahmoud Abbas' protests – highlight the duplicity at the heart of the relations between Israel and the PA https://t.co/o6EhkRwTwJ — Jonathan Cook (@Jonathan_K_Cook) February 24, 2019

Regarding the Israeli deduction of the PA taxes, he said:

“Israel collects the taxes in return for a three percent fee. It deducts whatever it wants and tell us: this is your portion … So, we said: We will not get the taxes until we agree on every penny you deduct… Israeli officials said they would discuss this issue after the elections… We are waiting.”

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)