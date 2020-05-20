Abbas to Inform UN Secretary-General of Reasons to End to Agreements with Israel

Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Minister Riyad Al-Maliki announced today that President Mahmoud Abbas will inform the UN Secretary-General António Guterres about the reasons behind the leadership’s decision to abolish all agreements with Israel.

Speaking to the Voice of Palestine radio, al-Maliki added that Abbas was in contact with Arab and worldwide leaders to inform them about the thrust of this step and mobilize strong international positions against Israel’s annexation decision.

Al-Maliki reiterated that the international community already knew that the Palestinian leadership would take the decision to abolish all agreements and understandings with Israel, following the Israeli coalition agreement to advance the annexation plan.

He pointed out that Palestine would press ahead with signing and acceding to more international conventions and organizations, a step that has become a necessity especially after the US reneged on all commitments.

“Coming to the belated realization that the so-called peace process is dead and taking the symbolically significant step to part ways with the Oslo accords and all other related agreements could potentially signal a Palestinian departure from the past,” said Palestinian journalist and editor of The Palestine Chronicle Ramzy Baroud.

“It now all depends on whether Abbas’s Authority will follow up the decision with practical steps, as in resurrecting the PLO, bringing all Palestinian political rivals together, and launching a truly comprehensive political strategy that looks beyond Oslo into a whole new political paradigm,” Baroud added.

“If Abbas walks back his decision out of fear that severing all ties with his Western allies might prove costly, it will be yet another embarrassing episode of political quisling by the Palestinian leadership, which suffers from lack of credibility among Palestinians.”

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)