Argentina, Uruguay Slammed for Playing Football Match in Israel

Boycott Campaign – Palestine (BCP) yesterday condemned Argentina and Uruguay for playing an international friendly match in Tel Aviv.

Despite Israel’s recent aggression on Gaza killing 35 Palestinians, Argentina and Uruguay national football teams are now in the so called Israel in a “friendly” match. By having relations with apartheid Israel, you normalize its violations, crimes, and the occupation! 🇵🇸 pic.twitter.com/U0gf5vH8oT — Palestine SunBird (@PalSunBird) November 18, 2019

In a statement, the BCP said that the Israeli occupation state is trying to cover up its continuous “crimes” and “massacres” through such matches.

34 Palestinians in Gaza killed by Israel in 2 days. 2 million in Gaza under Israel's 12-year siege. In 2020 Gaza will become unlivable per the UN.@Argentina & @Uruguay, cancel "friendly" match in apartheid Israel.#RioplatensesNoVayan #GazaUnderAttackhttps://t.co/wSLupZnulm pic.twitter.com/LWbQvp3lig — PACBI (@PACBI) November 16, 2019

The BCP noted that the most recent onslaught carried out against the Palestinians in Gaza was last week and lasted two days killing 34 Palestinians, including eight members of the same family.

Shame on #LionelMessi and #Argentina's football team#Messi and his Argentine teammates are in the Holy Land to play an international friendly against his Barcelona teammate Luis Suarez and the Uruguay national team. https://t.co/AZ0TtewWN2 — Charlotte Gracias (@CMAGracias) November 19, 2019

The BCP also condemned Royal Jordanian airlines which brought the Argentinian team to Israel, stressing that such actions make Jordan complicit in the whitewashing of Israeli crimes.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)