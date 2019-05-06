Ashrawi (PLO): ‘Targeting Defenseless Civilians Is Criminal’

Hanan Ashrawi, Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO) Executive Committee Member, said the ongoing Israeli escalation against the captive Palestinian population in the Gaza Strip is a continuation of the war crimes Israel has been committing against the Palestinian people for the past half a century.

Ashrawi said in a statement, on Sunday,

“Israel has turned Gaza into the largest open-air prison in the world, choking life and hope out of the besieged and occupied territory while indiscriminately bombarding heavily populated civilian areas, including seven residential buildings that were completely destroyed, four houses, three media offices, and a mosque.”

On Gaza escalation, Dr. Hanan Ashrawi: "Israel’s attacks are criminal and morally reprehensible" https://t.co/wvocnti1NF — Casey Coates Danson (@CaseyDanson) May 6, 2019

She added that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s assault campaign is “a cynical attempt to inflict pain on and terrorize the captive Palestinians of Gaza for political gains during his coalition negotiations.”

She stressed,

“Targeting defenseless civilians is criminal and morally reprehensible and must be condemned unequivocally.”

Hanan Ashrawi slams Israel’s ‘immoral’ attacks: Palestinian politician claims recent IDF strikes in Gaza Strip are “war crimes.” https://t.co/m5GFBEs4Lg JPost pic.twitter.com/yfRn6WVHFa — Jewish Community (@JComm_NewsFeeds) May 5, 2019

Ashrawi grieved the killed Palestinians, including 14-month-old toddler Saba Abu Arar, along with her pregnant mother, Falastin Abu Arar, who were killed shortly after Israeli warplanes targeted their home south of Gaza City.

“It is an inexcusable affront to global legal and political order as well as Israel’s obligations under international law. The blind and amoral support of the Trump administration for the Israeli brutality and Impunity has emboldened such extreme and ruthless military assaults and collective victimization.”

Gaza Health: 27 Palestinians were killed during the 2 days of Israeli attack, including 4 women, 2 unborn babies, an infant, and 12-year-old child. pic.twitter.com/Cav65gAOEd — Muhammad Smiry 🇵🇸 (@MuhammadSmiry) May 6, 2019

Ashrawi called on the international community to protect the rights and lives of two million Palestinians who are under siege and indiscriminate bombardment, without any access to safety or any form of protection.

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)