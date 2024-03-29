Gantz Preferred Over Netanyahu, Smotrich’s Party to Fail Threshold – New Poll

The survey also highlights a consistent decline in the Likud Party’s popularity, led by Netanyahu, similar to previous polls conducted after October 7.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s popularity continues to decline, according to a recent opinion poll published by the Israeli newspaper Maariv on Friday.

According to the poll, 45 percent of Israelis prefer Benny Gantz, leader of the National Unity Party and current member of the War Cabinet, as prime minister, while only 38% percent think Netanyahu is still suitable for his position.

The survey also highlights a consistent decline in the Likud Party’s popularity, led by Netanyahu, similar to previous polls conducted after October 7.

According to the survey, the National Unity party would secure 33 seats in the 120-seat Knesset if elections were held today, up from its current 12 seats.

In contrast, the poll indicated that the Likud party would only secure 19 seats, down from its current 32 in the parliament.

The opposition New Hope party led by Gideon Sa’ar, which withdrew from the National Unity party, would obtain four seats, the poll said.

The Religious Zionist Party headed by Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich would not be able to pass the electoral threshold, according to the results.

The opinion poll showed the group supporting Netanyahu would win 46 seats, while the group against him would win 64 seats.

The alliance between Arab parties rejecting both blocs would secure 10 seats.

To form a government in Israel, at least 61 votes are required in the Knesset. This suggests that if elections were held today, Netanyahu would not be able to form a government.

Gaza Genocide

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 32,623 Palestinians have been killed, and 75,092 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire.’

(Anadolu, PC)