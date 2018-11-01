Brazil’s Bolsonaro Wants Israeli Embassy Moved to Jerusalem

Brazil’s President-elect Jair Bolsonaro has told an Israeli newspaper he intends to defy the Palestinians and most of the world by moving his country’s embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Asked in an interview with Israel Hayom published on Thursday if he would move Brazil’s embassy, as he had indicated during his campaign, Bolsonaro said Israel should decide where its capital is located.

Brazil’s Bolsonaro Will Move Israel Embassy to Jerusalem https://t.co/qjCdXZ07CY pic.twitter.com/0tw4tQthK2 — newslon (@newslonx) November 1, 2018

He told the paper:

“When I was asked during the campaign if I’d do it when I became president, I said ‘yes, the one who decides on the capital of Israel is you, not other nations'”.

Brazil would become the second major country after the United States to do so.

Israel claims all of Jerusalem as its “united” capital, and its annexation of occupied East Jerusalem in 1967 effectively put the entire city under de-facto Israeli control.

Bolsonaro confirma mudança da embaixada do Brasil para Jerusalém https://t.co/195KDRuBCE pic.twitter.com/GIIYDGYHxe — Aline Morais (@MinasVan) November 1, 2018

The Palestinians, however, see occupied East Jerusalem as the capital of their future state.

The international community does not recognize Israel’s jurisdiction and ownership of the city.

Palestinians say that moving the embassy would prejudge one of the most sensitive issues in the conflict – the status of Jerusalem – and undermine the US’ status as an honest mediator.

Bolsonaro diz a israelenses que irá transferir embaixada para Jerusalém https://t.co/SL91Dgxpza pic.twitter.com/JoQeFi6MEC — Verônica Cestas (@VeronicaCestas) November 1, 2018

In December, President Donald Trump reversed long-standing US policy and recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, prompting Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to boycott his administration.

The embassy was officially transferred on May 14, with Guatemala and Paraguay following suit, though the latter announced last month it would return its embassy to Tel Aviv.

Bolsonaro, 63, who won a runoff election on Sunday, has outraged many with his overtly misogynistic, homophobic and racist rhetoric.

Ne pas respecter les accords internationaux au détriment de la paix, c'est plutôt ça le populisme.

Jair Bolsonaro veut transférer l'ambassade du Brésil en Israël à Jérusalem https://t.co/aovhKxuPN8 via @20minutes — JACQUOTEUR (@DogueDesFlandre) November 1, 2018

Following his victory, Netanyahu told Bolsonaro he was certain his election “will lead to a great friendship between our peoples and the tightening of links between Brazil and Israel.”

An official in Netanyahu’s office told AFP the Israeli prime minister was “very likely” to attend Bolsonaro’s inauguration ceremony in January.

(AJE, PC, Social Media)