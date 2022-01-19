Arab League Describes Israeli Demolitions in Occupied Jerusalem as Ethnic Cleansing (VIDEO)

Israeli forces demolished the Salhia family's house in Sheikh Jarrah. (Photo: via Twitter)

The Arab League condemned on Wednesday Israeli demolition of Palestinian-owned houses in occupied Jerusalem, describing it as ethnic cleansing, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The comments came following the demolition of the Salhia family home in the occupied East Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah, which displaced 13 people, mainly children.

In a statement released by its Palestine affairs representative Said Abu Ali, the Arab League said that what happened in Sheikh Jarrah is “a war crime and ethnic cleansing.”

Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh also condemned Israeli actions.

“This crime is part of (Israeli) policies of persecution, racism and ethnic cleansing against indigenous landowners in favor of settlers,” Shtayyeh said in a statement, calling on the United Nations to intervene to put a stop to such policies.

(The Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)

