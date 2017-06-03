Palestine Chronicle Fundraising Appeal

The Palestine Chronicle provides honest and accurate reporting and commentary on the Palestinian people's struggle for freedom and human rights. Our team includes local writers and reporters on the ground who are not only reporting on, but living the struggle themselves. With multilingual platforms and many writers and intellectuals on board, the knowledge provided by the Chronicle is unique and unmatched.

Please consider a making a donation to support our work.

$20,000
$560 Raised
2% Funded

B’Tselem to EU Officials: After 50 Years, Occupation Must End

Jun 3 2017 / 4:04 pm
Hagai El-Ad, executive director of B'Tselem told UNSC that the occupation must end. (Photo: via MEMO)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

On Thursday June 1, Hagai El-Ad, General Director of B’Tselem, The Israeli Information Centre for Human Rights in the Occupied Territories, met with Danish Minister of Foreign Affairs Anders Samuelsen in Copenhagen.

On June 4, El-Ad will join ambassadors of the 28 EU member states in a meeting of the Political and Security Committee (PSC), the body tasked with monitoring the implementation of EU foreign and security policy, according to a statement by B’Tselem.

“Shawan Jabarin, General Director of the Palestinian human rights NGO Al-Haq, will also attend the PSC meeting. Delegates from Gaza-based human rights organizations were also invited to participate, but their arrival depends on Israel’s willingness to open a crack in its ten-year blockade over Gaza to let them out,” the organization noted.

B’Tselem highlighted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s declaration this week that he would not meet with leaders who meet with organizations that work toward ending the occupation. “This is yet another step taken by the Israeli government in its efforts to silence those who oppose its policies: the media, activists, academics, artists and human rights organizations,” added B’Tselem.

El-Ad says he will use his meetings to clarify that ending the occupation is pro-Israel, pro-Palestinian, and pro-justice. “The non-violent path to ending the occupation at the present time is international action against it. Without international action, the violence will go on unabated, and so will the oppression, the injustice and the fear. Upholding human rights and fundamental freedoms is a human responsibility anywhere and at any time. Europe has a unique moral responsibility toward Israel’s security, but our security cannot be based on the oppression of Palestinians. In fact, their oppression is the foundation for our lack of security”.

(PalestinneChronicle.com)

image_pdfimage_print
Posted by on Jun 3 2017 . Filed under News, slider . You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 . You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

Leave a Comment

Please insert the correct number.

Support Palestine Chronicle
Support Palestine Chronicle
"The Palestine Chronicle is a beacon. History, witness, analysis and ways forward are here, written with authority and humanity. Long may it publish." — John Pilger.
Subscribe to Newsletter
Enter your email address to subscribe to our mailing list.
Email:
I Remember My Name
My Father Was A Freedom Fighter
separator
Being Palestinian
Disclaimer RSS Feed Contact us Donation Popup
© Copyright 1999-2017 PalestineChronicle.com. All rights reserved
Powered By MediaSeniors