Canada Federation of Students Endorses BDS

November 21, 2018 Blog, News, Slider
An activist holds a sign calling for the boycott of Israel. (Photo: Anne Paq, via Activestills.org)

A Canadian student body has announced that it will endorse the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement.

The Canadian Federation of Students (CFS) made the announcement at its general meeting in the Canadian capital Ottawa on Monday, condemning Israel’s ongoing occupation of Palestine and its violations against Palestinians.

The CFS – which consists of more than 500,000 members and oversees 64 member unions across Canada – denounced Israel’s “atrocities against Palestinians in Gaza and reaffirmed the Federation’s commitment to BDS and anti-war organizing,” the Jerusalem Post reported.

As part of this effort, the CFS will approve financial donations of up to $500 to any pro-Palestinian organization.

National Coordinator of Independent Jewish Voices Canada – a non-profit which supports BDS and is highly critical of organizations such as the Jewish National Fund (JNF) – Corey Balsam applauded the CFS’ decision, saying:

“This is a crystal clear sign that the BDS movement is gaining momentum both in Canada and around the world, especially among students.”

Outside Canada, support for BDS on university campuses has also been growing. Earlier this month, the University of Leeds became the first UK university to divest from companies that support the Israeli army.

The decision was made to divest from three companies – Airbus, United Technologies and Keyence Corporation – after it emerged that the university had invested £2.4 million ($3.1 million) in these companies this year alone. Students, staff, and alumni signed an open letter to the university’s chancellor arguing that “our university should not enable military occupation. Our tuition fees should not fund killing. Our education should not be at the expense of a person’s life”.

In September, a professor at the American University of Maryland refused to write a letter of recommendation for a student who wished to study in Israel.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

Help the Palestine Chronicle Build a Movement of Truth

Please help us continue with this vital mission. To make a contribution using your Paypal account or credit card, please click HERE Or kindly send your contribution to: PO Box 196, Mountlake Terrace, WA, 98043, USA

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.