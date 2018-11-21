Canada Federation of Students Endorses BDS

A Canadian student body has announced that it will endorse the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement.

The Canadian Federation of Students (CFS) made the announcement at its general meeting in the Canadian capital Ottawa on Monday, condemning Israel’s ongoing occupation of Palestine and its violations against Palestinians.

Just now, the Canadian Federation of Students passed a motion endorsing the boycott, divestment, and sanctions (BDS) campaign, and pledging support to local Palestine solidarity organizing. The CFS has over 500,000 members at 64 student unions across Canada. #cdnpoli #BDS — Michael Bueckert (@mbueckert) November 19, 2018

The CFS – which consists of more than 500,000 members and oversees 64 member unions across Canada – denounced Israel’s “atrocities against Palestinians in Gaza and reaffirmed the Federation’s commitment to BDS and anti-war organizing,” the Jerusalem Post reported.

As part of this effort, the CFS will approve financial donations of up to $500 to any pro-Palestinian organization.

National Coordinator of Independent Jewish Voices Canada – a non-profit which supports BDS and is highly critical of organizations such as the Jewish National Fund (JNF) – Corey Balsam applauded the CFS’ decision, saying:

“This is a crystal clear sign that the BDS movement is gaining momentum both in Canada and around the world, especially among students.”

Outside Canada, support for BDS on university campuses has also been growing. Earlier this month, the University of Leeds became the first UK university to divest from companies that support the Israeli army.

Great work by @LeedsPSG in pressing the University of Leeds to divest from 3 military companies complicit in human rights abuse. #BDS #StopArmingIsrael https://t.co/2aQsifUSEB — War on Want (@WarOnWant) November 6, 2018

The decision was made to divest from three companies – Airbus, United Technologies and Keyence Corporation – after it emerged that the university had invested £2.4 million ($3.1 million) in these companies this year alone. Students, staff, and alumni signed an open letter to the university’s chancellor arguing that “our university should not enable military occupation. Our tuition fees should not fund killing. Our education should not be at the expense of a person’s life”.

#BDS #Right2Boycott “Recently, we have been seriously troubled by the case of University of Michigan Associate Professor John Cheney-Lippold…. https://t.co/1VUCd7NWBz — Jews4PalestinianRtrn (@Jews4PRoR) October 26, 2018

In September, a professor at the American University of Maryland refused to write a letter of recommendation for a student who wished to study in Israel.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)