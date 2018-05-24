Celtic FC Fans Voice Solidarity with Slain Palestinian Protesters (VIDEO)

The banners appeared at minute 70, which was meant to commemorate the 70th anniversary of Nakba. (Photo: via AJ+)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Fans of Scottish football club Celtic flew Palestinian flags during a match in solidarity with Gaza protesters killed by Israeli forces last week.

Celtic FC supporters raised banners that read: “Celtic Stands with Palestine”, “End Genocide”, and “No Zionism”.

More than 60 Palestinians were killed by Israeli gunfire as they took part in unarmed protests along the Gaza-Israel border fence on May 14, which witnessed the US embassy’s relocation to occupied Jerusalem.

The banners appeared at minute 70, which was meant to as a reminder of the 70th anniversary of Nakba, when hundreds of thousands of Palestinians were dispossessed from their land.

Celtic FC fans have long been known for their solidarity with the Palestinian people during matches, despite fines imposed by UEFA.

Last month, 16 Palestinian flags were flown during a game for the 16 Gazans killed during one of the weekly mass demonstrations of the Great March of Return.

