Chilean Mayor: We Seek Partnership With Palestinians

The Palestino Football Club. (Photo: File)

The Mayor of the Chilean district of Recoleta in Santiago expressed Thursday hope for a real partnership with Gaza and al-Khalil (Hebron) municipalities, Palestine Information Center reported.

Recoleta Mayor, Daniel Jadue, hailed the efforts made in Chile “to boost ties and cooperation with the Palestinian communities in Latin America.”

According to the PIC, the mayor’s comments were made during a meeting with a delegation of Palestinian activists in Europe, headed by prominent international campaigner Ziad al-Aloul.

PIC noted that last week, a meeting hosted by the Palestinian Club in Santiago “Palestino” culminated in a decision to host a conference for Palestinians in Latin America in the Chilean capital next October.

On Tuesday, the Palestine Friends group at the Chilean Parliament launched an international campaign urging the UK to apologize for the notorious Balfour Declaration on its 100th anniversary and called for the formation of a pro-Palestine parliamentary block in Latin America.

The Chilean MPs further pushed for lifting the tough Israeli siege on Gaza.

Chile has always been supportive of Palestinian rights. A large Palestinian community estimated at 500,000 resides in the country. Most Palestinians who reside in Chile arrived in the country following the fall of the Ottoman Empire and the British colonization of Palestine.

(PIC, PC, Social Media)