‘Defeating Israel and ISIS’: Palestinians Remember General Soleimani in Gaza and on Social Media

January 4, 2020 News, Slider
A mourning tent was erected for Iranian General Qasem Soleimani in Gaza. (Photo: via Twitter)

Hundreds of Palestinians gathered in the besieged Gaza Strip on Saturday to mourn the death of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards General, Qasem Soleimani, who was assassinated in a US airstrike in Baghdad on January 3.

Leaders and officials from the Hamas and Islamic Jihad movements joined the mourners, who erected a tent in Soleimani’s honor in the heart of Gaza city.

“Flags of the United States and Israel were laid on the ground for visitors to tread on as they entered,” reported the Reuters news agency, while large posters of General Soleimani were erected everywhere. 

“We are loyal to those who stood with the resistance and with Palestine and we hold the US administration and the Zionist occupation fully responsible for the consequences of this deplorable crime,” Hamas official Ismail Radwan was quoted as saying.

Shortly after Soleimani’s assassination, the armed wing of the Hamas movement, Izz al-Din al-Qassam, issued a statement of solidarity with the Iranian leader, crediting him for the support of the Palestinian Resistance in Gaza.

An Islamic Jihad official told Al Mayadeen news agency in Lebanon on Friday that Soleimani has helped the Gaza Resistance in developing its missile capabilities, which allowed it to survive several Israeli wars and onslaughts.

Palestinian activists also remembered the assassinated Iranian leader on social media:

A Symbol of Resistance

Defeating Israel and ISIS   

‘Son of Palestine’

‘One of Us’

Various resistance groups in the Middle East have already declared that avenging General Soleimani’s murder is the responsibility of everyone, not just Iran alone.

(The Palestine Chronicle)

 

