GAZA LIVE BLOG: Israel Withdraws from Hamad Town | Nuseirat under Attack | Malnutrition Spread in Gaza – Day 162

Israeli forces reportedly withdrew from Hamad Town in Khan Yunis under intense artillery shelling, which killed and wounded scores of Palestinians. Sirens sounded in the Gaza envelope as Hezbollah announced it attacked nine Israeli positions off the southern border of Lebanon and in the occupied Shebaa farms and hills of Kafr Shuba. UNRWA said malnutrition is spreading rapidly in Gaza, especially among children. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 31,490 Palestinians have been killed, and 73,439 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Saturday, March 16, 11:45 am (GMT+2)

UNRWA: UNRWA said that malnutrition is spreading rapidly among children and reaching unprecedented levels in Gaza, and famine is looming on the horizon.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Seven Palestinians were killed and 10 others were injured in an Israeli bombing of a house in the new camp in Nuseirat in the central Gaza Strip.

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli forces were withdrawing from the north of Hamad Town in Khan Yunis under cover of intense artillery shelling, which led to the injury of several Palestinians in the city.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Two people were killed and others were injured as a result of an Israeli bombing that targeted a house in the new camp in Nuseirat in the central Gaza Strip.

Saturday, March 16, 10:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli warplanes launched a series of raids north of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

ISRAELI ARMY: Our fighters attacked last night a military building belonging to Hezbollah in Tayr Harfa, and also attacked the party’s infrastructure in Labouneh, southern Lebanon.

AL-JAZEERA: Sirens sounded in the Nahal Oz settlement in the Gaza envelope.

Saturday, March 16, 08:30 am (GMT+2)

HEZBOLLAH: We attacked nine Israeli positions off the southern border of Lebanon and in the occupied Shebaa farms and hills of Kafr Shuba.

