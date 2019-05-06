Despite Ceasefire, Netanyahu ‘Preparing to Continue’ Israeli Escalation

Despite the ceasefire, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, on Monday, that Israel is preparing for another round of confrontations in the besieged Gaza Strip.

Hebrew-language news outlets reported that several hours after the Egypt-mediated ceasefire agreement was declared, Netanyahu said in a statement:

“In the past two days, we have hit Hamas and Islamic Jihad with great force.”

As ceasefire goes into effect, Netanyahu says Gaza campaign not over | The Times of Israel https://t.co/ldd4PM5nVp pic.twitter.com/hJevp5XOcr — Middle East Peace Plan (@MiddleEastPlan) May 6, 2019

Netanyahu pointed out,

“We struck more than 350 targets, hit terrorist operatives and their leader, and destroyed terrorist infrastructure.”

Netanyahu says Gaza campaign not over; Hamas officials give ceasefire ultimatum https://t.co/p7T8wGOcdY pic.twitter.com/8iOWEqiiQC — i24NEWS English (@i24NEWS_EN) May 6, 2019

“Still,” he added, “The campaign is not over, it requires patience and deliberation. We are preparing to continue.”

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)