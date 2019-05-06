Despite Ceasefire, Netanyahu ‘Preparing to Continue’ Israeli Escalation

May 6, 2019 Blog, News, Slider
Israel bombs residential areas in Gaza. (Photo: Abdallah Aljamal, The Palestine Chronicle)

Despite the ceasefire, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, on Monday, that Israel is preparing for another round of confrontations in the besieged Gaza Strip.

Hebrew-language news outlets reported that several hours after the Egypt-mediated ceasefire agreement was declared, Netanyahu said in a statement:

“In the past two days, we have hit Hamas and Islamic Jihad with great force.”

Netanyahu pointed out,

“We struck more than 350 targets, hit terrorist operatives and their leader, and destroyed terrorist infrastructure.”

“Still,” he added, “The campaign is not over, it requires patience and deliberation. We are preparing to continue.”

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.