Ehud Barak: Netanyahu Has Surrendered to Hamas (VIDEO)

Former Israeli prime minister Ehud Barak yesterday criticized Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and described him as “weak” in response to his dealings with the Gaza Strip, Quds Press reported.

During a meeting with the Israeli TV Channel 10, Barak described Netanyahu as “weak” and “afraid” because he “is unable” to take decisions regarding the Gaza Strip.

He added:

“Therefore, he should go home”.

EHUD BARAK: PROUD OF KILLING PALESTINIANS Don't be shocked! Ehud Barak is proud of killing hundreds of Palestinians in 2008 in just 3 minutes.

Netanyahu had “surrendered” to the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas, Barak said, describing the government as “confused” and as having “lost its way”.

Barak has been an outspoken critic of the Netanyahu government and said several times that “its policy is to divide the Israeli people into two halves.”

Last month, Barak expressed his pride at having killed more than 300 Palestinians in three a half minutes, referring to the Israeli offensive on Gaza in 2008-2009 which started with an attack on a police station that led to the death of more than 300 people most of them were on duty policemen.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)