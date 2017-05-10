Erdogan: Hamas Document ‘Key Move’ for the Palestinian Question

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. (Photo: Anadolu)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Hamas’s new political document is “a key move toward the Palestinian Question and the reconciliation with Fatah Movement,” the Palestinian Information Center reported.

In a speech delivered at al-Quds Conference held on Monday evening in Istanbul, Erdogan said, “Israel’s crimes in Palestine have been increasing because of escaping punishment”.

He called for bringing Israel accountable for its crimes and offensive practices against Palestinians to achieve peace and stability in the region.

Erdogan compares Israel's treatment of Palestinians to past levels of racism in the US and apartheid South Africa https://t.co/IF9S4wSp9S — Al Jazeera News (@AJENews) May 8, 2017

Erdogan pointed that the only solution is to establish “the independent state of Palestine within 1967 occupied territories boundaries with East Jerusalem as its capital.” He called for pressuring the Israeli authorities in order to achieve that goal.

The Turkish President noted that his country warned against moving the US embassy to Jerusalem and Israel’s call for prayer ban bill.

