‘Absurd Position’ – Russia Slams US Hypocrisy over ICC, Israel

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Russia said that the United States is being hypocritical by opposing the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) investigation of Israel but supporting the Court’s arrest warrant of President Vladimir Putin, Reuters news reported on Tuesday.

The ICC is reportedly investigating the ongoing Israeli genocidal war on Gaza.

Karine Jean-Pierre, spokesperson for the White House, stated on Monday that the United States does not endorse the ICC’s inquiry into Israel and questions the court’s jurisdiction in this matter.

Last year, however, US President Joe Biden affirmed the legitimacy of the ICC’s decision to issue an arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin.

The US has also provided the ICC with information regarding alleged Russian violations of international law in Ukraine.

“Washington fully supported, if not stimulated, the issuance of ICC warrants against the Russian leadership,” Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Maria Zakharova, said in a post on Telegram.

But “the American political system does not recognize the legitimacy of this structure in relation to itself and its satellites,” Zakharova said, adding that such a position was intellectually “absurd”.

The Kremlin has called the issuing of the warrant against Putin outrageous and legally void, as Russia is not a signatory to the treaty that created the ICC.

Israel is not a member of the ICC, while the Palestinian Territories were admitted as a member state in 2015.

‘Unnaturally Afraid’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed deep concern over the possibility of the International Criminal Court (ICC) issuing an arrest warrant for him and other high-ranking officials, according to Israeli media.

This comes amid Israeli media reports of the potential issuance of arrest warrants by the ICC against Netanyahu and other Israeli political and military leaders – such as Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Chief of Staff Herzl Halevi – for alleged violations of international law in the ongoing assault of the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli newspaper Maariv cited unnamed sources as saying that Netanyahu is “unnaturally afraid and worried” about the prospect of facing an ICC arrest warrant in The Hague.

In recent days, according to the report, Netanyahu has reached out to various international leaders and officials, including US President Joe Biden, in an effort to prevent the issuance of such a warrant.

On Friday, Netanyahu said any decisions made by the ICC will not affect Israel’s actions, but would however “set a dangerous precedent.”

“Under my leadership, Israel will never accept any attempt by the ICC to undermine its inherent right of self-defense,” he wrote on X.

Netanyahu’s Lifeline

The Israeli newspaper The Jerusalem Post quoted an unnamed Israeli diplomatic source as saying that the ICC “could not act against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and top IDF brass without overt or tactic support from the United States”.

“Where is Biden? Why is he quiet while Israel will potentially be thrown under the bus?” the source reportedly said.

A Wall Street Journal editorial urged on Saturday the US and the UK to intervene.

“Mr. Khan’s candidacy was championed by his native Britain and supported by the U.S., so both countries may have influence if they warn Mr. Khan of what will happen if he proceeds,” the editorial said.

“If they don’t, President Biden and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak risk finding Americans and Britons next under the gun” the editorial continued.

Israeli media have reported that officials are worried that the Court could issue arrest warrants against Netanyahu and other top officials for alleged violations of international humanitarian law in Gaza.

Genocide Continues

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 34,568 Palestinians have been killed, and 77,765 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

