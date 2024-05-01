Not Worth Saving Captives – Israeli Minister Sparks Criticism Rejecting Deal with Hamas

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Strock’s stance, however, aligns with those of other members of the Israeli government.

Far-right Israeli Minister for Settlements and National Projects, Orit Strook, faced harsh criticism on Wednesday when she said that a government that sacrifices everything in order to recover 22 or 33 detainees does not deserve to exist.

There are “soldiers who left everything behind and went out to fight for goals that the government defined, and we throw it in the trash to save 22 people or 33 or I don’t know how many,” Strook told Israeli Army Radio, according to The Times of Israel.

“Such a government has no right to exist,” the minister reportedly added.

In response to Strook’s comments, Israel’s opposition leader Yair Lapid wrote on X that “a government with 22 or 33 extremist coalition members has no right to exist.”

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, leader of the Religious Zionism party, suggested on Tuesday that approving the proposed agreement could pose an “existential threat” to Israel.

“We have reached a crossroads where the State of Israel has to choose between decisive victory and defeat in war and humiliation,” he was quoted by the Times of Israel as saying.

For his part, Israel’s National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir said that Netanyahu had assured him of not agreeing to such a “reckless” deal.

War Cabinet Minister Gadi Eisenkot slammed what he viewed as political manipulation and emphasized the need for decisions to be based on Israel’s national interests rather than political motivations.

לממשלה עם 22 או 33 חברי קואליציה קיצונים אין זכות קיום. https://t.co/UaG1MvM7hO — יאיר לפיד – Yair Lapid (@yairlapid) May 1, 2024

Ceasefire Talks

Following their delegation’s return to Cairo, the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas is currently engaged in thorough consultations regarding the ongoing negotiations for a possible ceasefire.

The Lebanese news network Al-Mayadeen reported on Tuesday that, despite progress, there are still contentious issues, notably concerning prisoners, which require further discussion to reach agreement on numbers and conditions.

On Tuesday, a Palestinian source with insight into the Cairo negotiations shared details and recent developments with Al-Mayadeen.

According to the source, the proposal presented to Hamas included positive elements and indicated a shift in Israel’s stance.

Hamas is still reviewing key aspects of the proposal, particularly concerning a ceasefire and Israeli withdrawal from Gaza.

The source highlighted Hamas’ adherence to a previous proposal from March 14, which led to concessions from the Israeli side regarding the ceasefire, withdrawal, and return of displaced individuals.

