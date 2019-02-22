EU Issues Weak Statement after Israel Withholds PA Tax Revenues

The European Union (EU) issued a weak statement yesterday in response to the Israeli government’s decision to withhold Palestinian Authority (PA) tax revenues.

Israel’s decision to withhold some of the tax revenue funds was followed by an announcement from the PA “that it would no longer accept any tax revenues unless transferred in full”, the EU noted.

Statement by the Spokesperson on Palestinian tax revenue transfers – European External Action Service https://t.co/bfTSyJbzXR — EU in Israel (@EUinIsrael) February 21, 2019

The EU said:

“We have been in touch with both parties and expressed our clear expectation that economic and fiscal agreements between Israel and the Palestinian Authority should continue to be fully implemented, including Israel’s obligations under the Paris Protocol.”

The spokesperson continued:

“Meanwhile, we call on the Palestinian Authority to continue accepting the tax transfers on a provisional basis, which does not constitute a legal or political endorsement of Israeli deductions.”

EU raps Israel for intent to seize part of Palestinian tax money https://t.co/Aqr97y6fZc — Basima Rabie (@sab1rab) February 22, 2019

The EU described “a functioning Palestinian Authority that delivers health, education and security to millions of Palestinians” as “in the interest of both Palestinians and Israelis”, adding:

“We expect both parties to avoid any steps that could risk undermining stability on the ground and the viability of a future Palestinian state.”

PA calls on EU to intervene after Israel withholds taxes – Middle East Monitor The Palestinian Authority yesterday called on the European Union to assume its responsibility and intervene https://t.co/E84YsnegE4 via @arabdotnews #news #arabnews — Arab News 🌐 (@arabdotnews) February 22, 2019

The EU statement concluded by saying Brussels will “continue to raise its concerns regarding the nature of the Palestinian system of payments to detainees and families of so-called ‘martyrs’”, a reference to Palestinians killed by Israeli forces.

“We expect genuine commitment from both sides towards a peaceful and negotiated two-state solution, including the need to oppose incitement,” the EU statement ended.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)