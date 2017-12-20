Extremist American Jewish Rabbi Performs Religious Ritual in Front of Al-Aqsa

Extremist Israeli Jewish Rabbi Yehuda Glick yesterday performed Talmudic rituals in front of Al-Aqsa Mosque, Jordan’s news agency Petra reported.

General Director of the Islamic Endowments and Al-Aqsa Mosque Affairs, Sheikh Azzam Al-Khatib, told the news agency that a group of settlers arrived in the Al-Aqsa courtyards through the Mughrabi Gate.

He said that they were escorted by a large number of heavily armed Israeli occupation police and special forces.

Glick has previously called for the demolition of Al-Aqsa Mosque to build the alleged Jewish Temple in its place and he has been known for his racist views towards Palestinians and Arabs.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)