Extremist American Jewish Rabbi Performs Religious Ritual in Front of Al-Aqsa

Extremist Israeli Jewish Rabbi Yehuda Glick yesterday performed Talmudic rituals in front of Al-Aqsa Mosque, Jordan’s news agency Petra reported.
General Director of the Islamic Endowments and Al-Aqsa Mosque Affairs, Sheikh Azzam Al-Khatib, told the news agency that a group of settlers arrived in the Al-Aqsa courtyards through the Mughrabi Gate.
Extremist Israeli Jewish Rabbi Yehuda Glick performed Talmudic rituals in front of #AlAqsa Mosque#HandsOffAlAqsa https://t.co/xbegJaXJmA
— Agent_Nass_007 (@MuslimsNo2Trump) December 20, 2017
He said that they were escorted by a large number of heavily armed Israeli occupation police and special forces.
Glick has previously called for the demolition of Al-Aqsa Mosque to build the alleged Jewish Temple in its place and he has been known for his racist views towards Palestinians and Arabs.
MK Yehuda Glick described his vision of a 'greater Jerusalem spreading all the way to Damascus'!#tcot #pjnet #God #Jesus #ccot #Bible #Prophecy #Pray #Israel #Prayer #Christianhttps://t.co/ixlM6Gq9wo pic.twitter.com/AZRF4GCYuZ
— Prophecy Depot (@ProphecyDepot) November 8, 2017
(MEMO, PC, Social Media)
Be the first to comment