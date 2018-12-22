Family of Slain Palestinian Teen Demands Full Investigation

December 22, 2018 Blog, News, Slider
Qassem Muhammad al-Abbasi, 17, was killed by Israeli forces near the Beit El checkpoint. (Photo: via Social Media)

A Palestinian teenager was shot and killed at the Bet Il checkpoint at the northern entrance of the occupied West Bank city of Al-Bireh.

Qassem al-Abbassi, 17, was killed by Israeli forces on Thursday night while he was in a private vehicle with his friends who were attempting to pass the checkpoint.

Abbassi is from the town of Silwan in occupied East Jerusalem. His body has been withheld by the Israeli army.

On Friday, Abbassi’s family contested claims by the Israeli military that he had attempted to ram his car into the soldiers.

In a press statement, family elder Moussa al-Abbasi said that what happened to Abbassi is murder, and demanded a full investigation into the shooting.

The family also called for an autopsy to be carried out on, and for Abbassi’s body to be returned to them in order to conduct a proper burial and funeral.

(AJE, PC, Social Media)

Help the Palestine Chronicle Build a Movement of Truth

Please help us continue with this vital mission. To make a contribution using your Paypal account or credit card, please click HERE Or kindly send your contribution to: PO Box 196, Mountlake Terrace, WA, 98043, USA

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.