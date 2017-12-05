Fatah Calls on Palestinians to Revolt over US Plans to Move Embassy

Al-Quds, Occupied East Jerusalem. (Photo: via Youtube)

Fatah yesterday called on Palestinians to support Jerusalem as news has circulated that the US is to announce it the capital of Israel and would move its embassy there, Quds Net reported.

The movement called on the international community to work to undermine the “frenzied” US plan.

In a statement, Fatah said: “This fierce and systematic attack on Jerusalem, which is being launched by Israel .. seeks to erase the Arabic and Islamic existence in the city and Judaize it, as well as change the geographic and demographic reality in a way that serves the expansionist Israeli interests.”

US officials: Trump will announce the U.S. will recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital pic.twitter.com/NfZdzYm35O — MSNBC (@MSNBC) December 5, 2017

The statement added: “Jerusalem is the gate to war and peace. Continuous escalation against its Arabic identity is considered an alarm of war and this abandons all international agreements and conventions.”

Such an American step, the statement said, gives a “political and legal legitimacy” to the occupation and “enables it to control the holy sites without any observer”.

Jerusalem is the capital of Palestine. Israel is an apartheid state founded on the illegal occupation of Palestine by the Israeli military. Zionism is the racist & colonial ideology which justifies the ethnic cleansing of my people – the indigenous people of Palestine. pic.twitter.com/1cmGp2WXKZ — Samar Ziadat (@samarziadat) December 5, 2017

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)