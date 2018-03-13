Palestinians Reject Israeli President’s Call to Impose Sovereignty over West Bank

The Palestinian Authority’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates expressed in a statement deep concern over remarks made by Israeli President, Reuven Rivlin, at the “Israeli Institute for Democracy”, which called for “Imposing Israeli sovereignty over Judea and Samaria,” the Israeli name for the occupied West Bank.

“The Ministry believes that these extreme right-wing positions calling for the expansion of settlements are part of the right-wing attempts to legitimize the annexation of the Occupied Palestinian Territory and turn it into an issue of Israeli public opinion to impose its control and extremist ideology on the government, in addition to (legitimizing) measures of Judaization continuously carried out by the occupation on the ground to annex area C.”

"The world has to know that Israel is going to impose its full sovereignty over the West Bank," said Israeli occupation's Minister of "Justice" Ayelet Shaked today. pic.twitter.com/vlZo6AppfV — #FreePalestine 🇵🇸 (@Taghreeba) February 13, 2018

The Ministry strongly condemned these statements, which it stressed, breach international law.

“The Israeli government bears full and direct responsibility for its consequences.”

The Ministry affirmed that Israel cannot market itself as a democratic state while it’s occupying Palestine.

It called upon the international community, particularly the Security Council, to deal with the statements of Israeli officials calling for the annexation of the Palestinian territories and take the necessary measures under international law to stop this ongoing rebellion against international peace and legitimacy.

President of the Occupation State calls to impose Israeli sovereignty over the entire occupied West Bank | We… https://t.co/hHneos8uav — wewiv (@wewiv2014) March 12, 2018

“In order for the Security Council to hold the legal and ethical responsibilities towards the Palestinian people, above all, the UN should recognize the state of Palestine as a full member state, and it should provide international protection for the Palestinians, and implement UN resolution 2334.”

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)