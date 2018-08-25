France Demands that Israel Releases French Citizen

The Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs in Paris has pointed out that a year has elapsed since the arrest of French citizen Salah Hamouri by Israel. France is still concerned about his administrative detention, which has been extended until September 30, said a spokeswoman.

French citizen Salah Hamouri was abducted by Israeli occupation forces one year ago and has been held since then without charge or trial. As EU citizens are kidnapped and abused, @francediplo @ambfranceisrael @EUinIsrael do nothing except deliver more rewards to Israel. https://t.co/tUu8MlIj7o — Ali Abunimah (@AliAbunimah) August 24, 2018

Speaking during a press conference, she revealed that President Emmanuel Macron has discussed this issue with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on several occasions and called for an end to Hamouri’s detention.

He is held with neither charge nor trial, and administrative detention also denies him the right to know the charges brought against him, does not respect his normal legal rights and does not allow his family to visit him, not even his wife and son. The French official noted that these demands have always been discussed with the Israeli authorities in order to have them met.

Les militants du @PCF encore plus déterminés dans leur solidarité avec les Palestiniens et Salah Hamouri après la décision américaine criminelle de supprimer 200 millions $ d'aide. #liberezsalah #PCF #UEPCF #FreePalestine pic.twitter.com/ZBFYHBk9JX — PCF international (@PCF_monde) August 25, 2018

She explained:

“Hamouri will continue to enjoy the consular protection granted by the Vienna Convention. This has allowed French officials to visit him regularly since his arrest, which will also continue until he is released.”

The unnamed spokeswoman stressed France’s demand for Israel to respect all of its citizen’s rights.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)