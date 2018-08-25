France Demands that Israel Releases French Citizen

August 25, 2018 Blog, News
French Palestinian lawyer Salah Hamouri. (Photo: via Social Media)

The Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs in Paris has pointed out that a year has elapsed since the arrest of French citizen Salah Hamouri by Israel. France is still concerned about his administrative detention, which has been extended until September 30, said a spokeswoman.

Speaking during a press conference, she revealed that President Emmanuel Macron has discussed this issue with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on several occasions and called for an end to Hamouri’s detention.

He is held with neither charge nor trial, and administrative detention also denies him the right to know the charges brought against him, does not respect his normal legal rights and does not allow his family to visit him, not even his wife and son. The French official noted that these demands have always been discussed with the Israeli authorities in order to have them met.

She explained:

“Hamouri will continue to enjoy the consular protection granted by the Vienna Convention. This has allowed French officials to visit him regularly since his arrest, which will also continue until he is released.”

The unnamed spokeswoman stressed France’s demand for Israel to respect all of its citizen’s rights.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

Help the Palestine Chronicle Build a Movement of Truth

Please help us continue with this vital mission. To make a contribution using your Paypal account or credit card, please click HERE Or kindly send your contribution to: PO Box 196, Mountlake Terrace, WA, 98043, USA

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.