Israeli Forces Attack Pro-Prisoners Rallies in West Bank

Israeli occupation forces today attacked dozens of Palestinian students who held a protest in the village of Tuqu, near Hebron (Al-Khalil), in support of the Palestinian freedom fighters who escaped the Israeli prison of Gilboa earlier this week.

Taysir Abu Mufarreh, mayor of the village, told reporters that the Israeli occupation soldiers attacked the students and dispersed them using teargas canisters and stun grenades. No injuries were reported.

YESTERDAY: Palestinian refugees protest in UNRWA's Baqa'a camp in Jordan in solidarity with Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails. Photos by Activestills. pic.twitter.com/EoT4QF70Wt — Activestills (@activestills) September 11, 2021

Mufarreh added that the Israeli army shut down the northern entrance to the village with a metal gate.

Meantime, the Israeli occupation forces attacked dozens of Palestinians who held similar protests in Al-Arroub and Al-Fawwar refugee camps with tear gas, causing many cases of suffocation from gas inhalation.

Palestinian Prisoners Plan Protests Against Israeli Repression https://t.co/vvddLdpI9D — Joe Catron (@jncatron) September 11, 2021

Yesterday, thousands of Palestinians held protests across the occupied West Bank in support of the six Palestinian freedom fighters, especially the four who were recaptured, amid fears of an Israeli retaliation that has already ushered in the repression of hundreds of Palestinian political prisoners in Israeli prisons.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)