Friedman: Deal of the Century to Be Announced at Appropriate Time

November 27, 2018
US Ambassador David Friedman said on Monday that the US Deal of the Century which refers to the US vision to solving the Palestinian- Israeli Conflict would be announced at the appropriate time.

Israel Channel 7 reported Friedman as saying:

“We intend to release the President’s [Donald Trump] vision when the Administration concludes that we have maximized its potential for acceptance, execution, and implementation.”

Friedman said he met with US President Donald Trump last week in the Oval Office as well as Trump’s senior advisor, Jared Kushner, Mideast negotiator Jason Greenblatt, Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and National Security Advisor, John Bolton.

He added:

“The US remains committed to sharing its vision for peace with Israel, the Palestinians and other regional and international stakeholders at the appropriate time.”

The Palestinian leadership rejects the American Deal as well as the American monopoly of mediation, especially the US president’s announced Jerusalem, the unified capital of Israel.

