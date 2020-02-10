Gantz Accuses Netanyahu of Failure in Gaza, Storms out of Knesset

February 10, 2020 News, Slider, Videos
Leader of Blue and White Party Benny Gantz with representatives from local communities in Southern Israel. (Photo: via Twitter)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Leader of Blue and White party and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s main opponent in the forthcoming elections in March, Benny Gantz, accused the government of failing to stop Palestinian rockets launched from the besieged Gaza Strip.

In a heated debate on Monday, which ended with Gantz storming out of the Israeli Parliament (Knesset), the leader of the Kahol Lavan (Blue and White) party accused Netanyahu’s government of failing to restore calm in Southern Israel, and along the fences separating besieged Gaza from Israel.

Gantz’s sentiment was also repeated by other Israeli parliamentarians, including Amir Peretz and Nitzan Horowitz, leaders of Labor and Meretz parties respectively.

Israel’s new Defense Minister, Naftali Bennett, responded to Gantz’s accusations, but only after the latter had abandoned the debate. 

“Netanyahu, in recent years you have turned the Gaza border region into the region captive to Gaza, and every day and every night the border region is held captive to Gaza,” Gantz exclaimed at the Knesset, reported the Jerusalem Post.

“The children of southern Israel can only dream of quiet while you are getting more and more disconnected from reality… because the Red Alert (rocket warnings) doesn’t really bother you,” Gantz added.

Hitting back, Bennett accused Gantz of being one of the “architects of the failure to deal with the terror tunnels from Gaza to Israel.” 

Gaza, with a population of 2 million, has been under a hermetic Israeli siege since 2006, when the Palestinian group Hamas won the democratic legislative elections in occupied Palestine. Since then, Israel has carried out numerous bombing campaigns and several major wars, that resulted in the death of thousands of people. 

“Despite their continuous complaints and while Gaza is starving, southern Israeli communities have seen constant growth in economic opportunity, thus population,” wrote Palestinian journalist and editor of The Palestine Chronicle Ramzy Baroud. 

“This fact has placed these areas at the center of Israeli politicians’ radar, all trying to win favor with their leaders and obtain the support of their vastly expanding economic sectors,” Baroud added.

“This recent electoral strength has made the demands and expectations of Israeli southern community leaders a focal point in mainstream Israeli politics.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)

Know the Truth about Palestine

Dear Reader,
You have carried us through years of honest and accurate coverage and we are confident that you will carry us through the next stage, which promises to be more critical than ever, for Palestine and for all of us.
Make a contribution to support the Palestine Chronicle.
Click HERE to donate using your credit card or PayPal.
Or, click HERE to learn more.

(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization. All donations are tax deductible)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.