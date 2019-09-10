Gantz to Accept Coalition with Likud, but without Netanyahu

September 10, 2019 Blog, News, Slider
Benjamin Netanyahu (L) and Benny Gantz. (Photo: File)

The leader of Israel’s Blue and White (Kahol Lavan) party, Benny Gantz, is planning to propose a bill which would ban the prime minister and other ministers from staying in office while they are being charged with corruption, Arab48.com reported on Monday.

Such a bill is clearly intended to prevent the current Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, from taking office for the fifth time.

Reporting sources from Blue and While, Yedioth Ahronoth said that this means there would be no rotation of Gantz and Netanyahu at the head of the government as long as the latter is facing corruption charges.

The same sources added that the former Army Chief of Staff would not object to rotating as prime minister with another Likud official other than Netanyahu if a coalition has to be formed after next week’s General Election.

There is nothing in existing Israeli law to prevent a prime minister from staying in office even while facing such charges until a final verdict is reached.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)

Know the Truth about Palestine

Dear Reader,
You have carried us through years of honest and accurate coverage and we are confident that you will carry us through the next stage, which promises to be more critical than ever, for Palestine and for all of us.
Make a contribution to support the Palestine Chronicle.
Click HERE to donate using your credit card or PayPal.
Or, click HERE to learn more.

(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization. All donations are tax deductible)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.