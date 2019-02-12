Gaza: Israeli Forces Shoot, Injure Palestinian

A Palestinian was shot and injured by Israeli live fire, on late Monday, east of Gaza City.
Local sources told Ma’an that Israeli forces opened fire towards a group of Palestinians, east of Gaza City, resulting in injuring one Palestinian.
توغل إسرائيلي محدود وأعمال تجريف شرق خزاعة
Sources confirmed that the Palestinian, whose identity remained unknown, sustained injuries in his foot.
No other injuries were reported.
(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)
