Gaza: Israeli Forces Shoot, Injure Palestinian

A Palestinian was shot and injured by Israeli live fire, on late Monday, east of Gaza City.

Local sources told Ma’an that Israeli forces opened fire towards a group of Palestinians, east of Gaza City, resulting in injuring one Palestinian.

توغل إسرائيلي محدود وأعمال تجريف شرق خزاعة Posted by ‎المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام‎ on Monday, February 11, 2019

Sources confirmed that the Palestinian, whose identity remained unknown, sustained injuries in his foot.

No other injuries were reported.

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)