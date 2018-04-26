Gaza Medics Describe Horrific Injuries at Border

The injuries sustained by Gaza protesters at the hands of Israeli troops during the ongoing Great March of Return are unusually severe, doctors say, adding they have seen nothing similar since the Israeli war of 2014.

Marie-Elisabeth Ingres, head of mission of Doctors Without Borders (MSF) in Palestine, said in a report released last week:

“Half of the more than 500 patients we have admitted in our clinics have injuries where the bullet has literally destroyed tissue after having pulverized the bone.”

#Israel risks censure by the ICC for using internationally BANNED Butterfly bullets. Such bullets do horrific damage to human tissue and also leave a large number of small fragments around the wound site which means long surgical procedures that are very taxing on Pal'n surgeons. pic.twitter.com/fqesU7BMJ5 — Melek el Kout (@Ian_Flaming) April 21, 2018

The international medical group stressed that its doctors treated a number of patients with “devastating injuries of an unusual severity” who will have to undergo “complex surgical operations.”

The majority of the victims will have serious and long-term physical disabilities, according to the report.

“Some patients may yet need amputation if not provided with sufficient care in Gaza,” the statement added. The medics said that large exit wounds “can be the size of a fist.”

This bullet the butterfly bullet is banned internationally but Israel doesn’t care about international law. Imagine if it where a Muslim country using this & the outcry but if you say anything about this vile state your antisemitic pic.twitter.com/FbxHV9cxNs — Antique Activist (@NECcollectables) April 23, 2018

Medical Aid for Palestinians (MAP), a British charity that operates in the West Bank and Gaza, also expressed concern.

“The bullets used are causing injuries local medics say they have not seen since 2014. The entrance wound is small. The exit wound is devastating, causing gross comminution of bone and destruction of soft tissue,” the London-based group said, citing one of the surgeons in its report last week.

Israel’s 2014 Operation Protective Edge in Gaza resulted in over 2,000 deaths.

Horrific injuries reported among #Gaza protesters – MAP News – Medical Aid for Palestinians #financialhelp desperately needed for medical supplies https://t.co/5ejzj2RbRZ — eloha (@elohaeloha) April 26, 2018

These wounds may cause a range of diseases, including sepsis, gangrene, osteomyelitis and may finally lead to amputation.

“Many of the wounded will be living with the consequences of these shocking injuries for the rest of their lives,” Aimee Shalan, MAP’s CEO, said.

Both medical organizations repeatedly used the word “destruction” to specify the extent of the damage the victims suffered from live fire at the protests.

The reports come amid protests that continue to take place at the Gaza border as part of the Great Return March. The rallies, which have been held since March 30, are slated to continue until the anniversary of the 1948 Palestinian exodus, also known as Nakba, on May 15, when hundreds of thousands of Palestinians were expelled or simply fled their homes in the Arab-Israeli War.

21cases of limbs amputation as a result of the Zionist occupation attacks against the citizens participating in the #GreatReturnMarch (4 amputations in the upper limbs included1 in the palm of the hand and3fingers,in addition to17amputations in the lower limbs) — Great Return March (@GreatReturnMa) April 26, 2018

Israeli actions provoked angry reactions from international rights groups, including Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International, which repeatedly slammed the use of force against unarmed demonstrators.

