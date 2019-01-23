Gaza: over 1,000 Patients at Risk of Blindness

Some 1,250 Palestinians in Gaza risk losing their eyesight due to the severe fuel crisis Gaza hospitals are facing, Al-Rai News Agency reported.

Hospitals in Gaza are rationing services and have suspended basic operations as emergency fuel runs out https://t.co/CljCuhdEvz — Electronic Intifada (@intifada) January 23, 2019

The Ministry of Health criticized the global silence regarding the humanitarian crisis which is threatening the lives of thousands of patients in Gaza hospitals.

Due to the Israeli siege imposed on the Gaza Strip since 2007, Palestinian hospitals in Gaza are suffering from a serious fuel crisis.

Gaza hospitals receive electricity supplies from generators since the besieged enclave only has between six and eight hours of electricity.

( MEMO, PC, Social Media)