Gaza: over 1,000 Patients at Risk of Blindness

January 23, 2019 Blog, News, Slider
Gaza health services are already struggling due to severe lack of fuel. (Photo: via MEMO)

Some 1,250 Palestinians in Gaza risk losing their eyesight due to the severe fuel crisis Gaza hospitals are facing, Al-Rai News Agency reported.

The Ministry of Health criticized the global silence regarding the humanitarian crisis which is threatening the lives of thousands of patients in Gaza hospitals.

Due to the Israeli siege imposed on the Gaza Strip since 2007, Palestinian hospitals in Gaza are suffering from a serious fuel crisis.

Gaza hospitals receive electricity supplies from generators since the besieged enclave only has between six and eight hours of electricity.

( MEMO, PC, Social Media)

