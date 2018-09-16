Gaza Protests: Palestinian Teenager Dies from Wounds

A 16-year-old Palestinian succumbed to his wounds on Saturday night that he had sustained during “The Great March of Return” protests in Khan Younis in the southern besieged Gaza Strip over a month ago.

Medical sources confirmed that 16-year-old Saheeb Abed Al-Salam Abu Kashef succumbed to his wounds at the European Hospital in Gaza City.

#World #News Palestinian teen dies from wounds in Gaza unrest: ministry https://t.co/bQkgvguABF GAZA: A Palestinian teenager has died after being shot by Israeli forces last month during protests and clashes along the Gaza border, the health ministry i… https://t.co/zWHbIYop2D — News (@installerblog) September 16, 2018

Sources pointed out that Saheeb was shot and injured by Israeli forces during protests on August 3, east of Khan Younis.

Meanwhile, mass protests continued on Saturday in various places in the Gaza Strip.

Palestinian teenager dies from wounds in Gaza unrest https://t.co/OAHRgh6zEx via @MiddleEastEye — العودة Ziomythologist 🇵🇸 (@Aer_O_Head) September 16, 2018

Israeli forces opened fire and threw tear-gas bombs at the Palestinian protesters along the Gaza border, causing dozens of them to suffer from tear-gas inhalation.

Reports also confirmed that Israeli forces fired live ammunition and tear-gas bombs east of Gaza City, injuring two Palestinians.

Middle East Eye Palestinian teenager dies from wounds in Gaza unrest Middle East Eye Saheeb Abu Kashef, 16, died late on Saturday after being shot on 3 August east of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, according to the ministry. At least 180… https://t.co/LClvAOObKw pic.twitter.com/H6hfXBWYkj — Hurshal (@Hurshal) September 16, 2018

They were immediately transferred to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Over 170 Palestinians in Gaza have been killed since protests erupted along the fence separating Israel from the besieged strip, on March 30.

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)