Gaza Protests: Palestinian Teenager Dies from Wounds

September 16, 2018 Blog, News, Slider
Saheeb Abu Kashef, 16, died succumbed to wounds sustained when Israeli forces shot him on August 3. (Photo: via Twitter)

A 16-year-old Palestinian succumbed to his wounds on Saturday night that he had sustained during “The Great March of Return” protests in Khan Younis in the southern besieged Gaza Strip over a month ago.

Medical sources confirmed that 16-year-old Saheeb Abed Al-Salam Abu Kashef succumbed to his wounds at the European Hospital in Gaza City.

Sources pointed out that Saheeb was shot and injured by Israeli forces during protests on August 3, east of Khan Younis.

Meanwhile, mass protests continued on Saturday in various places in the Gaza Strip.

Israeli forces opened fire and threw tear-gas bombs at the Palestinian protesters along the Gaza border, causing dozens of them to suffer from tear-gas inhalation.

Reports also confirmed that Israeli forces fired live ammunition and tear-gas bombs east of Gaza City, injuring two Palestinians.

They were immediately transferred to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Over 170 Palestinians in Gaza have been killed since protests erupted along the fence separating Israel from the besieged strip, on March 30.

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)

Help the Palestine Chronicle Build a Movement of Truth

Please help us continue with this vital mission. To make a contribution using your Paypal account or credit card, please click HERE Or kindly send your contribution to: PO Box 196, Mountlake Terrace, WA, 98043, USA

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.