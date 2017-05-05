Gaza: Salt and Water is Served in Solidarity with Palestinian Hunger Strikers in Israeli Jails

May 5 2017 / 8:28 am
Members of Israel’s right-wing National Religious Party said they wanted to 'celebrate the hunger strike'. (Photo: Maan)

Hotels and restaurants in the Gaza Strip suspended serving meals and drinks on Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and instead served their customers a mixture of salt and water, in solidarity with hunger-striking Palestinian prisoners, who had been consuming the same mixture in Israeli prisons for 18 days as of Thursday, Maan News Agency reported.

Head of the Palestinian Committee for Restaurants, Hotels, and Tourist Services Salah Abu Hassireh told Ma’an that “the staff of fifty hotels and restaurants welcomed their customers wearing shirts reading “Salt and Water” and “Dignity is the Dessert,” referencing the slogan of the ‘Freedom and Dignity’ hunger strike.”

Some 1,500 political prisoners launched the open-ended hunger strike on Palestinian Prisoners’ Day, April 17, under the aegis of imprisoned Fatah leader Marwan Barghouthi, demanding of basic rights, such as an end to the policies of administrative detention, solitary confinement, and deliberate medical negligence.

Samer Issawi, one of the hunger-striking prisoners and a representative for hunger strikers affiliated with the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine (DFLP), announced on Tuesday that DFLP-affiliated prisoners “would begin refusing water on May 7 if the Israel Prison Service (IPS) continues to ignore the demands of the strike,” Maan noted.

(Maan, PC, Social Media)

image_pdfimage_print
Posted by on May 5 2017 . Filed under News, The Free Zone . You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 . You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

Leave a Comment

Please insert the correct number.

Support Palestine Chronicle
Support Palestine Chronicle
"The Palestine Chronicle is a beacon. History, witness, analysis and ways forward are here, written with authority and humanity. Long may it publish." — John Pilger.
Subscribe to Newsletter
Enter your email address to subscribe to our mailing list.
Email:
I Remember My Name
My Father Was A Freedom Fighter
separator
Being Palestinian
Disclaimer RSS Feed Contact us Donation Popup
© Copyright 1999-2017 PalestineChronicle.com. All rights reserved
Powered By MediaSeniors