Gaza to become ‘Palestine’: Israeli Minister’s Plan to Annex West Bank’s Settlements

Dec 31 2016 / 7:16 pm
Israeli Minister of Education, Naftali Bennett. (Photo: File)
Israeli Minister of Education, Naftali Bennett. (Photo: File)

Israeli Minister of Education Naftali Bennett and the Head of the Jewish Home Party has announced a plan to annex the Israeli settlement on Ma’ale Adumim, built illegally on Palestinian lands in the West Bank, to Israel.

Bennett plans to apply Israeli law to Israeli settlements in the West Bank, which practically means annexing them to Israel.

Bennett noted during an interview with the Israeli Hebrew Radio that he supports granting Palestinians in the West Bank “self- governance, and the Gaza Strip will serve as the future Palestinian state,” noting that he supports holding a referendum to decide on annexing Israeli settlements in the West Bank to Israel.

He noted that he would propose to the Israeli cabinet to annex West Bank’s settlements to Israel, noting, “Ma’ale Adumim will be the first.”

He asserted that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, “Would not object the plan of annexing Ma’ale Adumim. I will decide what the government’s policy would be and everyone will fit his position into the line I will draw,” he added.

The UNSC has denounced Israel’s settlement activities in the West Bank last week after the United States has abstained from using the veto. The UN Resolution stirred much anger in Israel with Netanyahu delivering a speech in response to an earlier speech by US Secretary of the State John Kerry, in which he outlined his vision for the peace in the Middle East. Netanyahu has harshly criticized Kerry’s speech in a rare occurrence between the two countries.

(Palestine Today, PC, Social Media)

image_pdfimage_print
Posted by on Dec 31 2016 . Filed under News, slider, The Free Zone . You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 . You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

Leave a Comment

Please insert the correct number.

Support Palestine Chronicle
Support Palestine Chronicle
"The Palestine Chronicle is a beacon. History, witness, analysis and ways forward are here, written with authority and humanity. Long may it publish." — John Pilger.
Subscribe to Newsletter
Enter your email address to subscribe to our mailing list.
Email:
I Remember My Name
My Father Was A Freedom Fighter
separator
Being Palestinian
Disclaimer RSS Feed Contact us Donation Popup
© Copyright 1999-2016 PalestineChronicle.com. All rights reserved
Powered By MediaSeniors