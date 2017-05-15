Gaza to Mark Nakba Day in Massive March

May 15 2017 / 8:44 am
A Palestinian child holds up a picture of a key, symbolizing the homes Palestinian refugees left behind. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

Hamas organized a march to commemorate the 69th anniversary of the Nakba and to support hunger-striking Palestinian prisoners in the besieged Gaza Strip, Maan News Agency reported.

On May 15, the 1948 Nakba will be commemorated for the 69th year, recalling the 750,000 Palestinians displaced during and after the establishment of the state of Israel.

More than five million Palestinian refugees, whether in the occupied Palestinian territory or in the diaspora, still call for the application of to their internationally recognized right of return to their homes and villages in present-day Israel, a right which has been enshrined in international law following the adoption of United Nations Resolution 194.

Hamas official Hani Islayim said “On the 69th anniversary, we say that the land is ours, Jerusalem is ours and Palestine is ours.” He added, “If some people have forgotten our cause, we say that we haven’t forgotten and the occupation will be forced out of our land soon, God willing, and Palestine will stay Islamic and Arab.”

(Maan, PC, Social Media)

