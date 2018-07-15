General UN Peace Envoy Arrives in Gaza amid Tension

UN peace envoy Nikolay Mladenov arrived in the Gaza Strip on Sunday amid tension in the Palestinian territory, according to a local Palestinian official.

Mladenov arrived in the Palestinian territory through the Erez crossing, the official, who works at the terminal, said on condition of anonymity because he was unauthorized to speak to media.

At a press conference today in #Gaza UN Envoy Nikolay Mladenov said

“The failure of Palestinian reconciliation will lead to chaos,& we affirm that #UN will not leave Gaza & we will increase our presence to solve the problems”#GroupPalestine #قروب_فلسطيني pic.twitter.com/21aDa0hGay — ✖️🌻💫🖤🌟 Ᾰฑฑ༈℮ 🌟🖤💫🌻✖️ (@Betelgeuse100) July 15, 2018

The envoy’s visit came hours after Palestinian resistance factions and Israel reached an Egyptian-sponsored cease-fire deal to ease tension in the seaside enclave.

On Saturday, two Palestinians were killed and dozens injured in Israeli airstrikes in Gaza.

Since March 30, nearly 140 people have been killed and thousands more injured by Israeli army fire during Palestinian protests against the decades-long Israeli occupation and 11-year blockade, which has gutted the coastal enclave’s economy and deprived its roughly 2 million inhabitants of basic commodities.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)