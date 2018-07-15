General UN Peace Envoy Arrives in Gaza amid Tension

UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, Nikolai Mladenov. (Photo: Mohammed Asad, via MEMO)

UN peace envoy Nikolay Mladenov arrived in the Gaza Strip on Sunday amid tension in the Palestinian territory, according to a local Palestinian official.

Mladenov arrived in the Palestinian territory through the Erez crossing, the official, who works at the terminal, said on condition of anonymity because he was unauthorized to speak to media.

The envoy’s visit came hours after Palestinian resistance factions and Israel reached an Egyptian-sponsored cease-fire deal to ease tension in the seaside enclave.

On Saturday, two Palestinians were killed and dozens injured in Israeli airstrikes in Gaza.

Since March 30, nearly 140 people have been killed and thousands more injured by Israeli army fire during Palestinian protests against the decades-long Israeli occupation and 11-year blockade, which has gutted the coastal enclave’s economy and deprived its roughly 2 million inhabitants of basic commodities.

