Hamas Accuses Israel of Explosion that Killed Six in Gaza (VIDEO)

At least six people have been killed by an explosion in the Gaza Strip, according to the Palestinian health ministry.

Huge explosion rocks Gaza, five Palestinians dead pic.twitter.com/5ABZX8LXtW — Press TV (@PressTV) May 5, 2018

At least three others were wounded by Saturday’s blast, the cause of which remains unclear, the ministry said.

#Hamas health ministry just reported an explosion which rocked the central #Gaza Strip. Initial reports said a number of bodies were transported to a hospital in Gaza City. The nature of the blast was not immediately clear https://t.co/jf1VwAlvdS pic.twitter.com/Z7qxCZVdp8 — Adam Milstein (@AdamMilstein) May 5, 2018

The explosion took place in Deir el-Balah, in central Gaza Strip, the Palestinian WAFA news agency reported.

Hamas’ military wing has said Israel is responsible for the explosion, which it said took place during a “complex security and intelligence operation”, AFP news agency reported.

The first moments of the explosion in the center of the #Gaza Strip. pic.twitter.com/b7fiWyQrsg — Abdulwahed AbuAbed (@Conteaic) May 5, 2018

Israeli officials have denied the allegation and a spokesperson for the Israeli military said:

“The Israel Defence Force (IDF) is not involved in this incident in any way.”

Israel's military denies involvement in Gaza explosion that killed 6 Hamas gunmen https://t.co/2USX0zCeDZ pic.twitter.com/u3IuaOVfDe — Sputnik (@SputnikInt) May 5, 2018

Saturday’s blast follows weeks of protests along the Israeli-Gaza border as part of the Great March of Return movement.

