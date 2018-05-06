Hamas Accuses Israel of Explosion that Killed Six in Gaza (VIDEO)

Photos of the six Palestinians killed in the Gaza explosion. (Photo: via Twitter)

At least six people have been killed by an explosion in the Gaza Strip, according to the Palestinian health ministry.

At least three others were wounded by Saturday’s blast, the cause of which remains unclear, the ministry said.

The explosion took place in Deir el-Balah, in central Gaza Strip, the Palestinian WAFA news agency reported.

Hamas’ military wing has said Israel is responsible for the explosion, which it said took place during a “complex security and intelligence operation”, AFP news agency reported.

Israeli officials have denied the allegation and a spokesperson for the Israeli military said:

 

“The Israel Defence Force (IDF) is not involved in this incident in any way.” 

Saturday’s blast follows weeks of protests along the Israeli-Gaza border as part of the Great March of Return movement.

