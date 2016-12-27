Hamas’s Abumarzouq Arrives in Cairo to Conduct Talks with Security Officials

Top Hamas member Moussa Abu Marzouq. (Photo: File)

Top member of Hamas’s political bureau, Mousa Abumarzouq, arrived in the Egyptian capital Cairo yesterday to conduct talks with the country’s security officials.

Abumarzouq arrived from Istanbul soon after the arrival of a top Hamas delegation to Turkey. The Hamas delegation included Khaled Meshaal, the Head of Hamas’s political bureau.

Al-Quds newspaper has noted that Ismail Hania, the deputy of Hamas’s political bureau, was supposed to arrive in Cairo yesterday on his way to Gaza, but his visit was canceled for unknown reasons.

#Egypt to open Rafah crossing with #Gaza again for three days starting from Saturday. — Hazem Balousha (@iHaZeMi) December 15, 2016

The agenda for the meetings between Hamas and the Egyptian security officials has not been announced.

Al-Quds had noted in an editorial that the Egyptian-Palestinian relations has seen some improvements recently, especially in the Gaza Strip.

Locals have reportedly seen construction works on both sides of the border, and Egypt has been opening the Rafah border more frequently. This Egyptian policy has come to be known as ‘Egypt’s new policy’ towards Gaza.

(SAMA, PC, Social Media)