Hungarian Official: Israel Committed Genocide in Gaza

Apr 5 2017 / 5:09 pm
Gaza soon after the 2014 war. (ActiveStills.org, file)

Israel committed genocide against the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip during its 2014 offensive, Mayor of the Hungarian Municipality of Erpatak, Mihaly Zoltan Orosz, said on Monday.

The Anadolu Agency reported Orosz saying: “Israel committed genocide against the Palestinians and I will continue to criticize it.”

The Hungarian Public Prosecution filed a complaint against Orosz, accusing him of “inciting hatred and hostility” after organizing a demonstration against the Israeli offensive on Gaza in 2014.

Speaking during the hearing, Orosz said that he would not rescind his remarks about the Israeli genocide. The Judge adjourned the hearing to 12 June.

In 2014, Israel launched a wide-scale offensive on Gaza that lasted 51 days and killed 2,322 Palestinians, including 578 children, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

Being Palestinian
