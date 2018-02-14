Irish Artist, Who Drew Iconic Che Guevara Poster, Portrays Ahed Tamimi as a Superhero

Irish artist Jim Fitzpatrick painted an image of Palestinian imprisoned teen Ahed Tamimi in which he portrayed her as a superhero.

Tamimi is seen holding the Palestinian flag in the painting entitled “There is a Real Wonder Woman,” in a reference to “The Wonder Women,” an heroic female comic character.

Fitzpatrick, who is famous for drawing the iconic 1968 poster of Che Guevara, said he was amazed by Tamimi’s bravery when he first learned of her two years ago.

"Ahed and I are the second generation of Tamimis to spend our whole lives under Israel’s oppressive 50-year military rule. We grew up under the constant watch and control of Israeli soldiers." #NoWayToTreatAChild https://t.co/e3mbLN1Q0t — Palestinian Rights (@US_Campaign) February 14, 2018

Ahed Tamimi was detained for confronting Israeli soldiers who had forced their way into her family’s yard soon after soldiers shot and critically injured her 15-year-old cousin who was hit in the face. Her trial is still ongoing.

Ahed Tamimi's dad says Israeli military judge keeping journalists out of his daughter's "trial" is effort by “fascist” state to cover up the "farce and racism of its courts and laws." https://t.co/rEkj3EOWqO — Electronic Intifada (@intifada) February 13, 2018

Many entertainers, activists and authors showed solidarity with Tamimi, whose story garnered global attention.

Recently, actors Danny Glover, Rosario Dawson, Grey’s Anatomy star Jesse Williams and others, have all signed a letter in support of Tamimi.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)