By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli forces have conducted a massive arrest campaign in several areas of the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem, during which armed confrontations and clashes broke out.

In the early hours of Thursday Israeli forces stormed the town of Tulkarm and arrested three Palestinians, according to the Quds News Network.

Israeli occupation forces also arrested Sheikh Mahdi Mallah after raiding and searching a mosque in the Al-Aqsa neighborhood in Tulkarm. He was arrested after being summoned to the mosque.

Moreover, Israeli troops rammed a car in which a young man was traveling as he passed the Al-Younis roundabout, damaging the vehicle. The vehicle was then searched and the young man was interrogated.

Armed clashes also broke out during the raid on Tulkarem.

⭕ Zionist occupying forces kidnapped Palestinian men; Fouad Shalabi and Sheikh Mahdi Al-Mallah from Tulkarm, West Bank. pic.twitter.com/1a80PcQMSL — Palestine Captives 𓂆 (@Palestinecapti1) April 11, 2024

Jenin

In Jenin, Israeli forces arrested the freed prisoner, Walid Tawfiq Gawadra, after searching his house in the village of Bir Al-Basha.

The soldiers also stormed the village of Madama, south of Nablus, and set up military barriers at its entrances, preventing residents from entering or leaving it. They also stormed the village of Urif, south of the city.

In Hebron (Al Khalil), Israeli forces arrested Firas Dweik, brother of the martyr Fadi Dweik, after storming his family home in the city.

Israeli forces also stormed the towns of Idhna and Beit Ummar in Hebron (Al Khalil).

Confrontations broke out between Palestinian youth and the Israeli forces after they stormed the town of Tuqu’, southeast of Bethlehem, during which the soldiers fired bullets and tear gas and sound bombs.

Last night, Israeli settlers committed hate crimes in the villages of a-Lubban a-Sharqiyah & al-Mughayir in the West Bank. These images are from the attack on a-Lubban a-Sharqiyah where settlers set fire to a vehicle and sprayed graffiti. 📸: A-Lubban a-Sharqiyah Village Council. pic.twitter.com/IFuRzyqb4i — Yesh Din English (@Yesh_Din) April 11, 2024

The town of Azzun, east of Qalqilya, and the town of Al-Jib and Qalandia camp in occupied Jerusalem also witnessed incursions by Israeli forces.

Occupied Jerusalem

Two young men, Murad Judi Idkidik and Mustafa Abd Qarout Idkidik, were detained after their homes were raided in the town of Al-Eizariya, east of occupied Jerusalem.

Israeli forces said four youths from occupied Jerusalem were detained for allegedly throwing homemade bombs and stones towards a train, reported QNN.

In the early hours of Thursday, illegal Jewish settlers attacked the town of Al-Lubban Al-Sharqiya, south of Nablus, and set fire to a vehicle and a house.

This morning, Israeli settler militias attacked the Palestinian village of Al-Lubban Al-Sharqiya near Nablus, setting a Palestinian vehicle on fire and vandalizing homes with retaliatory graffiti. pic.twitter.com/FSQwbaTlec — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) April 11, 2024

In Ramallah, settlers attacked the village of Al-Mughayir, northeast of Ramallah, and burned a vehicle belonging to the Palestinian Ahed Kayed Al-Naasan.

The Palestine Information Center, Ma’ta, monitored 4,070 violations by Israeli forces and Jewish settlers in the West Bank and Jerusalem last March, during which 39 Palestinians were killed and 151 others were injured in 197 shooting operations, according to QNN.

It was documented that Jewish settlers committed 133 attacks, the report said.

(PC, QNN)