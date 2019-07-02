Israel Affirms, Oman Denies Diplomatic Ties

Oman on Tuesday denied it was establishing ties with Israel, a day after the chief of the Mossad intelligence service publicly touted the forging of diplomatic relations between Muscat and Jerusalem.
Oman’s Foreign Ministry, in a tweet, said such claims were “baseless.”
Yossi Cohen, the head of Israel’s intelligence agency Mossad, had claimed that Israel was renewing formal relations with Oman and planned to open a diplomatic mission in the Sultanate.
Speaking at a conference yesterday in Herzliya, north of Tel Aviv, Cohen said that,
“Just recently, renewal of formal relations with Oman was declared and the establishment of a representative office of the foreign ministry in that country”.
Israel’s Foreign Ministry had declined to comment on Cohen’s remarks, the Times of Israel reported. Likewise Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu – who has long sought to emphasize Israel’s normalization drive – has not commented on the renewal of ties.
