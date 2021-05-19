Ireland: Over 50,000 People Sign Petition Calling for Government to Expel Israeli Ambassador

A petition organized by Ógra Shinn Féin, calling on the Irish government to expel the Israeli Ambassador, has amassed more than 50,000 signatures.

The petition was launched in response to the current violence, which began with Palestinians being evicted from their homes in the Sheikh Jarrah area of East Jerusalem and has lead to intense bombings of Gaza which have killed over 219 people to date, including many children.

🚨SOCIAL MEDIA STORM!🚨 Tonight @ 8pm, let's bring Twitter to a standstill, calling on people to bring our petition to 50,000 signatures✊ Use the hashtag #ExpelTheIsraeliAmbassador❗️ pic.twitter.com/hCIxVDMjkY — Ógra Shinn Féin (@Ogra_SF) May 18, 2021

Commenting on the petition, Ógra Shinn Féin Leas-Cathaoirleach and International Officer Ciarán Ó Meachair said in a statement that “this is a reflection of the strong public anger against the actions of the Israeli state in recent days.”

“Israel has been attacking Gaza with near-impunity and a decision by the Irish government to expel the Israeli ambassador be a landmark moment internationally and show Israel the extent to which their actions have been met by disgust around the world,” the statement said.

One of many reasons I love Ireland and its people.

Love

R. PS I bet the Israeli Ambassador’s answer was a hoot. So I do. pic.twitter.com/YFXjUsofD4 — Roger Waters (@rogerwaters) May 12, 2021

“There are other moves such as the Occupied Territories Bill and the official recognition of the State of Palestine that the Irish government need to stop delaying.”

“Ógra Shinn Féin continues to campaign in support of the Palestinian people until they achieve justice, freedom and equality,” the statement concluded.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)