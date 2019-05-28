Israel and Syria Exchange Fire amid Soaring Tensions in the Region (VIDEO)

May 28, 2019 Blog, News, Slider, Videos
Israel has carried out dozens of air raids in neighboring Syria. (Photo: File)

Israel has carried out a rocket attack in Syria’s Golan Heights region, according to Syrian state news and the Israeli military.

“An Israeli missile targeted Tel al-Shaar in Quneitra,” the Syrian news agency SANA said, adding that a “military vehicle was targeted and there are wounded.”

Israel’s military confirmed the attack in a statement posted on social media on Monday, saying it had been in retaliation for anti-aircraft fire at an Israeli fighter jet earlier on Monday. 

It said that the projectile missed a jet during a routine flight in Israel and that the plane completed its journey before the Israeli military “targeted the launcher that had fired” at the jet. 

Israel’s statement came after the Syrian state-owned television channel Al Ekhbariya said one soldier had been killed and another injured in the attack in Quneitra province, which is adjacent to the occupied Golan Heights.

In a video statement on Monday,  Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said:

“Our policy is clear – we are not prepared to tolerate any aggression against us, we will retaliate against it forcefully and decisively.”

Israel does not usually comment on reports concerning its raids in neighboring Syria, though it has recently acknowledged hitting what it says are Iranian and Hezbollah targets there.

The Israeli air attack comes amid soaring tensions in the region between Israel’s arch-foe Iran and the United States.

The standoff has been simmering since US President Donald Trump withdrew from the landmark 2015 nuclear treaty between Iran and several major world powers. 

In recent days, the US has accused Iran of alleged threats and last week deployed an aircraft carrier group and B-52 bombers to the nearby Gulf.

(Al Jazeera, PC, Social Media)

Know the Truth about Palestine

Dear Reader,
You have carried us through years of honest and accurate coverage and we are confident that you will carry us through the next stage, which promises to be more critical than ever, for Palestine and for all of us.
Make a contribution to support the Palestine Chronicle.
Click HERE to donate using your credit card or PayPal.
Or, click HERE to learn more.

(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization. All donations are tax deductible)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.