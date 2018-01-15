Israel: Anti-Netanyahu, ‘StripperGate’ Protesters Flood Tel Aviv

Israel's Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu. (Photo: via Twitter).

Thousands gathered in Tel Aviv to protest the alleged involvement of Prime Minister (PM) Benjamin Netanyahu’s son in an infamous “stripper scandal,” during the “March of Shame 2017” demonstrations.

Israelis, who have been demonstrating against government corruption for weeks, added the PM’s son, Yair, to their agenda following leaked audio revealing he patronized strip clubs with State-appointed driver and bodyguard.

Demonstrators displayed signs with slogans that read: “Out with the corrupt!” and “Not leftist, not rightist, but honest!” as well as, “Being a pig isn’t kosher” and “Bibi go home.”

The Israeli leader has been facing a series of probes involving allegations of financial corruption.

For the seventh-consecutive Saturday, central Rothschild Boulevard was flooded with crowds of people participating in anti-Netanyahu protests. The route of the demonstration will involve protesters marching toward business tycoon Kobi Maimon’s home.

According to Haaretz, the younger Netanyahu could be heard on the leaked audio telling Maimon’s son to not bemoan $118 meant for a prostitute, considering his father received $20 billion from the senior Netanyahu.

It is believed Yair was referring to a multi-billion dollar natural gas deal that was signed in 2015.

The report also disclosed that Yair reportedly made disparaging statements about women.

Protests are expected to take place in the upcoming week in Jerusalem, Beer Sheba, Haifa, Rehovot, Eilat and others.

Organizers estimated that last week’s rally drew 10,000 protesters.

(teleSUR, PC, Social Media)

