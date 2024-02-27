‘Unjustified Tragedy’ – Journalists Commemorate Colleagues Killed in Gaza

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Journalists around the world have commemorated their colleagues killed in Israel’s attack on the Gaza Strip on the International Day for Palestinian Journalists.

Media organizations around the world held a minute of silence at noon on Monday marked as the International Day for Palestinian Journalists, also in honor of those journalists killed since the start of Israel’s genocidal onslaught on the Gaza Strip.



Since October 7, “One hundred journalists were killed in four months, the equivalent of seven per week,” the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) said on its website.

Adding that “This massacre is a terrible and unjustified tragedy.”

“As the war in Gaza approaches its fifth month, the IFJ, the Federation of Arab Journalists (FAJ) and many affiliates around the world are mobilizing through public actions to support journalists and media workers in Palestine, notably its members of the Palestinian Journalists Syndicate (PJS),” the statement said.

It said the needs “of our colleagues working in Gaza have become critical.”

“In the middle of winter, our sisters and brothers and their families lack everything and especially the essentials: clothes, blankets, tents, food, water… Basic goods, where they are available, are no longer affordable.”

The IFJ also said it was “alarmed by the poor international coverage of the conflict, resulting from the world media’s exclusion from the enclave by Israel.”

“All over the world we deserve to know what is going on in Gaza. This deliberate denial of the right to report is an abuse of media freedom.”

The IFJ shared photos of journalists’ protest action in support of the day from across the world, including Peru, Oman, Spain, Libya and Slovenia.

Systematic Campaign

The Alliance of Mediterranean News Agencies (AMAN), in a statement, denounced “any form of violence and attack against journalists and other media people while doing their job in a conflict zone.”



It said according to an announcement by the General Supervisor of Palestinian Official Media, Minister Ahmad Assaf, February 26 is the International Day of Solidarity with Palestinian Journalists, as called for by the Palestinian Journalists Syndicate.



Assaf said: “This is to draw attention to the atrocities committed by the Israeli occupation against our fellow journalists, as part of the systematic campaign of extermination waged by the occupation against our people.”



AMAN, a network of national news agencies from the Mediterranean Basin, has consistently denounced the killings of Palestinian journalists and media personnel, as well as people of other nationalities, particularly during Israel’s attack on Gaza.

In January alone, the Palestinian Journalists Syndicate (PSJ) said 14 journalists were killed, with eight targeted by direct attacks on their homes.

The PJS pointed out that Israel’s intentional targeting of journalists is continuing unabated, with dozens of family members of the journalists also killed in the attacks.

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) has reportedly said that “more journalists were killed in the first three months of the Israel-Gaza war than have ever been killed in a single country over an entire year”.

Some reports put the death toll at an estimated 132 journalists killed since October 7.

In January, the office of the ICC’s Chief Prosecutor, Karim Khan, confirmed to Reporters Without Borders (RSF) that “crimes against journalists” are included in its ongoing investigation into the situation in Palestine.

(PC, Anadolu)

