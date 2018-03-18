Israel Carries Out Dawn Bombings in Gaza (VIDEO)

Israeli warplanes at dawn Sunday bombed several sites and agricultural lands in different areas of the Gaza Strip.

According to the Palestinian Information Center (PIC) in Gaza, more than 13 air-to-surface missiles hit training sites belonging to the Palestinian resistance as well as cultivated plots of land.

PIC reporters said there were intensive overflights in different areas of Gaza, adding that the resistance opened anti-aircraft fire at the warplanes.

Several homes near the bombed areas sustained some damage, with no reported casualties.

(PIC, PC, Social Media)

