Israeli warplanes at dawn Sunday bombed several sites and agricultural lands in different areas of the Gaza Strip.

🇵🇸#Palestine : The damage the caused by Israeli airstrikes on agricultural land in Gaza last night . pic.twitter.com/Vd5Xf1kJPx — Aya Isleem #Gaza 🇵🇸 (@AyaIsleemEn) March 18, 2018

According to the Palestinian Information Center (PIC) in Gaza, more than 13 air-to-surface missiles hit training sites belonging to the Palestinian resistance as well as cultivated plots of land.

Now Israeli warplanes bombard several areas in Gaza.#Gaza pic.twitter.com/tTUe15gr03 — Ahmed Jnena (@ahmedjnena2) March 17, 2018

PIC reporters said there were intensive overflights in different areas of Gaza, adding that the resistance opened anti-aircraft fire at the warplanes.

Hamas condemns the Israeli attacks on Gaza and blames the occupation government for any escalation resulted of its continuous violations. — Hamas Movement (@HamasInfoEn) March 18, 2018

Several homes near the bombed areas sustained some damage, with no reported casualties.

🇵🇸#Palestine | #Video | Israeli occupation forces shoot a young man in his leg, during clashes at the eastern border of the besieged Gaza Strip, today pic.twitter.com/BBENQTKGS1 — Aya Isleem #Gaza 🇵🇸 (@AyaIsleemEn) March 16, 2018

